California has a new plan for allocating its water, and it means less for farmers

State regulators proposed sweeping changes in the allocation of California's water Friday, leaving more water in Northern California's major rivers to help ailing fish populations — and less for farming and human consumption.

By taking water from cities and farms and giving it to fish, the proposal by the State Water Resources Control Board's staff likely will ignite a round of lawsuits and political fights. Critics already have said the board's plan, which has been in the works for two years, will hurt the economy of the San Joaquin Valley in particular by constricting water for irrigation.

But the state board, in announcing the changes, said the water diversions are needed "to prevent an ecological crisis, including the total collapse of fisheries." Board chairwoman Felicia Marcus called the proposal an attempt to "balance multiple valuable uses of water" between environmental needs and humans.

The board, made up of five regulators appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown, plans to vote on the proposal later this summer.

The plan also could put California on a collision course with the Trump administration, which earlier this year released a proposal to "maximize water deliveries" from Northern California to the south state.

As the tug-of-war unfolds, the water board's proposal is a stark reminder of how California's water supply, a year after the drought officially ended, remains stretched perilously thin. Even in good years, when rain and snow are plentiful, there isn't enough to meet all of the state's needs.

The state water board, which referees California's complicated water-rights system, also is in charge of policing the quality of the water that goes through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta — the ailing hub of the state's water delivery system. Two years ago the board began studying water flows in the Delta, saying standards hadn't been updated since 1995 and were long overdue.

On Friday, the board's staff released its final proposal for allocating flows on the San Joaquin River system. The San Joaquin is perhaps California's most overused river system, and state officials say as little as 20 percent of the river even reaches the Delta. The proposal released Friday would increase that to a range of 30 percent to 50 percent.

That could reduce water deliveries to a wide range of water users that rely on the San Joaquin and its tributaries, including the city of San Francisco and farms in the San Joaquin Valley.

Separately, the state board expects to release later this year a parallel proposal for allowing more of the Sacramento River watershed to cascade through the Delta and wash out to sea. Like the San Joaquin plan, the Sacramento River proposal represents an attempt to improve water quality and benefit troubled fish.

Fish populations have struggled mightily in the past decade or so. The numbers of Chinook salmon haven't rebounded since the drought was declared over, and the tiny Delta smelt continues its possibility irreversible march toward extinction.

In its new plan for the San Joaquin, the board's staff said it "recognizes that reduced diversions can create financial and operational challenges for local economies." An earlier version of the plan, released two years ago, elicited loud criticism from farmers and city officials, who said the rewrite of the water allocations would lead to economic mayhem.