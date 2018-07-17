Here’s how to get tickets to the Tower Bridge Dinner

If you’re hoping to score tickets to the Tower Bridge Dinner following the Farm-to-Fork Festival in September, here’s your chance.
Visit Sacramento has opened up registration for people to enter a random drawing for a chance to purchase two tickets each to the highly popular event, which takes place Sept. 30 and pairs local top chefs with area farmers, according to an event press release. The headliner for the dinner will be celebrity chef Jeremiah Tower, renowned for leading the kitchen at Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse in Berkeley and recognized by Martha Stewart as “a father of American cuisine.”
Registration for the drawing will run from now through 11 p.m. on July 22, with winners being selected July 23.
Out of 800 tickets, 80 are being made available to the public through this drawing, with the rest going mostly to event sponsors, said Visit Sacramento spokesperson Kari Miskit. Those who wish to register for the drawing should go to farmtofork.com.
Only one registration will be accepted per person or email address, the press release said. While entrants will be required to provide a valid credit card at the time of registration, they will not be charged unless their name is drawn.
Those who are selected will be immediately charged $465 for two full-priced tickets plus a $15 processing fee.
The dinner serves as the primary fundraiser for the Farm-to-Fork Festival, Miskit said, adding that it keeps admittance free and helps grow the festival.
This is the first time the festival will be two days instead of just one, Miskit said.
In the first few years, Miskit said the dinner’s public tickets would be scooped up online almost immediately after going on sale.
“Things sold out in about 30 seconds,” Miskit said.
Only a limited number of tickets are available to the public and lots of people want to go, Miskit said, adding that not everyone can get to a computer at the exact moment tickets go on sale.
To level the playing field, Miskit said organizers went to a random drawing in 2016, giving people more time to sign up.
“The response has been really positive,” she said.
Miskit said those who have their hearts set on meeting Jeremiah Tower may get another a crack at doing so even if they lose out in the drawing.
They should keep their eyes peeled for it, she said, but didn’t offer any clue on what that opportunity might be, saying only, “if they don’t get tickets, they are not entirely out of luck.”
