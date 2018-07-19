Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee’s midtown building was evacuated Thursday morning because of a suspicious package.
The package was discovered outside the entrance to The Bee’s main office Thursday morning at 21st and Q streets, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
One of the building’s security guards noticed the package and called police, said building supervisor Mark Walters. The package is believed to have been dropped off by bike before 6 a.m. and is described as a dark-colored book or laptop bag. It was left leaning against the front doors.
Five police vehicles were parked outside of the building at 7:20 a.m and employees were told to evacuate. By 8:15 a.m., police had closed the block of Q Street from 21st to 22nd streets in front of the building, but those on scene said the mood was not tense and officers did not seem alarmed.
The Sacramento Police Department’s explosive ordinance disposal unit arrived around 8:30 a.m. to “clear” the package. Police said it would take at least an hour to examine the bag.
“The information that we received ... when the officers came out here, what they observed, led us to the point where it was prudent to call out the (bomb) squad, to use their expertise to make sure everything was safe,” said department spokesman Det. Eddie Macaulay, who was on the scene.
Dozens of people arriving at the building gathered on the street and in nearby parking lots while waiting for the situation to be resolved. News staff said this was the first time since at least 1996 that they could recall a bomb scare at the newspaper.
Sacramento Bee Executive Editor Lauren Gustus sent an early morning email to employees advising them not to come to the building and to work remotely.
Newsrooms across the country have been on high alert since a gunman killed five editorial employees last month inside the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. Recently, The Bee installed new security measures at the building, including key card entrances that prevent intruders from accessing work spaces.
This is a breaking news story. Check back at sacbee.com for updates.
