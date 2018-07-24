Rancho Cordova storage facility fire damages 14 units

Sacramento Metro Fire responded to an early morning blaze that damaged several units at Load-N-Lock Storage in Rancho Cordova.
Firefighters responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the 11200 block of Trade Center Drive where 14 storage units were damaged by fire and smoke, said Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Brian Gonsalves.
The fire fight lasted about 45 minutes, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
“The challenging part is that it’s a storage facility and each one is an individual unit,” said Gonsalves. “It’s not like there is one key to get into all of them.”
Responders were forced to cut locks and doors to get to flame, according to Gonsalves. Of the 14 units that sustained damage, only five or six caught fire, Gonsalves said, and the rest sustained smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
“We are seeing people using storage units for purposes other than storage,” Gonsalves said.
Comments