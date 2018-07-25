‘Intense’ fire breaks out at South Sacramento recycling center

A fire at the Sierra Waste Recycling and Transfer Station at 8260 Berry Ave. broke out late Tuesday night north of the Florin area.
Sacramento Fire Department responded to an 11 p.m. call at the South Sacramento facility where construction materials including large amounts of wood as well as scraps and debris are kept, Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade said.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 5 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries occurred and no investigation will be conducted into the cause of the fire.
“With such a large fire that’s so intense right from the get-go, there is going to be no evidence,” Wade said.
