Sacramento man arrested in connection with June homicide

A Sacramento man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 59-year-old man inside a residence in South Sacramento in June, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
David Saechao, 25, of Sacramento was already in custody for other charges when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested him on suspicion of murder on Monday. As of Wednesday, he was ineligible for bail and awaiting arraignment in the Sacramento County Main Jail.
On the morning of June 24, a friend went to check on the victim, who had not been returning calls, at a residence on the 6300 block of Burns Way in the Parkway-South Sacramento neighborhood. The friend found him deceased and called 911 at about 4:17 a.m, Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Shaun Hampton said.
Saechao was previously arrested for carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in 2011, according to the Sacramento Superior Court’s Public Case Access System.
The Sacramento County Coroner was still attempting to notify the South Sacramento victim’s relatives of his death as of Wednesday morning. His identity will be released after relatives, who live in a foreign country, have been contacted, Hampton said.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can be left at www.sacsheriff.com, 916-846-TIPS or on the P3 Tips app.
