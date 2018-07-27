McClatchy reports second quarter loss; digital subscribers, ad revenue continue to grow

The Sacramento-based media company McClatchy reported Friday that its digital-only subscribers grew by 34 percent compared from the same period last year.
The publisher of 30 daily newspapers, including The Sacramento Bee, also said its digital advertising revenue continued to outpace print revenue in the months of May and June.
Still, the company, which has pivoted toward digital growth, reported a net loss in the second quarter of 2018 of $20.4 million, or $2.62 per share.
“We ended the quarter with 122,400 digital-only subscribers, up 34.5 percent from the same period in 2017, an accelerated pace of growth from the first quarter,” McClatchy president and CEO Craig Forman said in a statement. “We continue to be excited about our digital future and to invest in the growth engines of our business.”
The company also cut its first-lien debt by 10 percent and extended future debt payments to 2026, Forman said.
“In our new debt structure, we will pay down the first lien notes from excess cash flows and certain asset sales and this ability to prepay debt is a positive term of the 2026 notes indenture that we sought from investors,” he said.
As print advertising revenue declined by double-digits, digital-only advertising revenues exceeded print newspaper advertising revenues, growing by more than 20 percent.
McClatchy (MNI) shares opened at $10 Friday.
