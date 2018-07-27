Carr Fire Weather: What 110-degree heat means for firefighting effort

And excessive heat warning and red flag conditions are in place as responders and residents battle with the Carr Fire in Redding, California. As of Friday morning the fire has killed two, destroyed at least 15 structures and caused thousands to flee.
Forecasts call for temperatures of up to 110 degrees on Friday and Saturday in Redding. It’s expected to cool slightly, with temperatures only dropping to 109 degrees on Sunday and 107 degrees on Monday, reported National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth.
The NWS reported that the overnight low reached 73 degrees Friday morning- higher than the 66-degree average- offering little relief to the sweltering heat, Kurth said.
A red flag warning, which takes into account heat, wind, humidity and the dryness of fuel in the area, went into effect Thursday and will extend through Friday night.
Friday’s fire-related weather forecasts wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour moving southeast near the fire and canyons and afternoon humidity as low as 5-10 percent.
“Anything in single digits is certainly quite low,” Kurth said.
Hot, dry and plume-dominated weather prompted the NWS to warn residents in the area that conditions could contribute to dangerous and rapid fire behavior, according to the NWS.
