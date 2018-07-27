How 20,000 were evacuated from Redding as flames approached city neighborhoods

The Carr Fire burst into residential neighborhoods of Redding early Friday, just like the wine country fire that devastated heavily populated sections of Santa Rosa last fall — but with one huge difference.

Santa Rosa’s fire left dozens dead and scores of survivors complaining that they never received emergency warnings from fire or police officials until it was too late. As of Friday morning, the death toll in Redding was two.

At least 20,000 people had been successfully evacuated from Redding, said spokesman Brad Alexander of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. But he cautioned that the Carr Fire was still spreading and other residents needed to monitor news media and public safety websites in case they, too, have to flee.

Cal Fire said there were 4,978 homes and other buildings threatened Friday morning.

“It’s way too early; this fire’s still growing, we’re working with all our agencies,” Alexander said. “Notifications could be coming today, tonight, tomorrow.”

In Redding, some evacuation orders came the old-fashioned way.

Denise Yergenson, who lives next to a canyon on the west side of Redding, was watching the sun set Thursday and wondering if she and her family should leave. Just before 10 p.m., police swarmed her community with lights and sirens, saying there was a mandatory evacuation in effect.

“Police were everywhere,” she said.





Minutes later she got a robo-call on her phone and a text message confirming the mandatory order.

She believes she was among the first to leave. The road out of town headed south to I-5 was very crowded, she said, but drivers were orderly and polite.





Standing on the corner of Benton Drive and Quartz Hill Road on Redding’s west side, 71-year-old John Hyland recalled the utter chaos of police officers descending on his River Ridge neighborhood ordering people out.





“It was pretty exasperating, really,” he said.





As Hyland described the scene, a city employee named Devon Hedemark approached him with the bad news: Practically every house on his street had been destroyed.

Don Anderson said the evacuation around his north Redding home was chaotic. “It happened so fast. Police were running, literally running down the street and yelling.”

He didn’t have his cell phone with him, so he said he doesn’t know whether he got a warning text. But he saw that suddenly everyone was running out of their houses, and he assumes that is because a mass text or robocall came through.

“All of a sudden, people were bailing,” he said. The fire had roared over the river and was a block from his street when he, his wife and grandchild left.

The drive out was hectic, too, he said, but he took a side road to avoid most of the traffic. “The streets were all backed up. Literally, people at the end of that line, that fire was on their tail.”

He said his neighborhood is still blocked off, but a neighbor who sneaked back in told him his house is one of the few on the block still standing.

“I have absolutely no idea” why, he said. “Maybe the wind shifted. That is the only thing I can think of. There is no rhyme or reason.”

The wine country fires last October exposed one of the weak links in emergency alert networks — they’ve been built around a “reverse 911” system that gets the word out to people with landline phones. Many residents in Sonoma and Napa counties, relying exclusively on cell phones, got no warning at all.

“You’re reaching a certain number of people, which is decreasing every day, because more and more people are giving up their landlines,” said Jonathan Kramer, a Los Angeles lawyer and telecommunications expert.

Cell phone owners in Shasta County can “opt in” to receive emergency alerts through a program called Code Red. It wasn’t known how many residents participate in the program.

While most people in Redding appear to have been alerted, one way or another, the evacuations were still a painstaking affair. Residents reported that roads in and around Redding were jammed. A 20-minute drive turned into a two-hour traffic jam.

It was similar to the chaos that ensued when 180,000 residents downstream of Oroville Dam were evacuated with an hour’s notice in February 2017 amid fears that the dam’s emergency flood-control spillway was going to crumble. Highways 70 and 99, the two main highways in largely rural Butte County, turned into parking lots for several hours.

Later, county officials said they had tweaked their evacuation system so people living closest to the dam would be evacuated first. They said they hope the staggered approach would smooth out the traffic problems.

Anderson, the Office of Emergency Services spokesman, said it’s too soon to know whether the evacuations around Redding had gone as well as they could. “It would be way, way premature,” he said.