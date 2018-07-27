Watch heat wave turn large swath of European vegetation from green to brown in one month

Satellite images from the European Space Agency shows how this year’s heatwave has turned much of Europe’s vegetation from green to brown in a month’s time.
The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission revealed the contrast in a video posted Friday. The two images cover the same area: part of Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, part of Germany and part of France, but the difference between them is striking.
The first, captured on June 28, 2018, is predominantly green, depicting healthy vegetation. The second, captured on July 25, 2018, is mainly brown, showing just how much the vegetation has changed owing to the long hot dry spell Europe has been enduring over the last weeks.
Dubbed “Furnace Friday,” Britain was expected to get even hotter before the weekend. The longest heatwave in Britain since 1976, temperatures threatened to smash the all-time record of over 101 degrees Farenheit, set in 2003.
