Sacramento adds flights to another city in Mexico starting Thanksgiving week

Low-cost airline Volaris announced on Friday it will offer twice-weekly nonstop night flights between Sacramento and Léon, Mexico, in November.
Flights will start on Nov. 21, and leave from Sacramento to Léon on Wednesdays and Saturdays while flights from Léon to Sacramento will operate in the evening on Tuesdays and Fridays, Sacramento International Airport officials announced on Friday.
Flights will take off from Sacramento at 1 a.m. and arrive in Mexico before 7 a.m., two time zones to the east. The return flights will leave Léon at just before 9:30 p.m. and arrive just before midnight.
With a population of more than 1.5 million, Léon is among the largest cities in Mexico and is the largest in the state of Guanajuato.
“The recent announcement that Volaris Airlines will begin direct service to Léon, Mexico, is yet another example of our airport system’s commitment to convenience for the traveling public,” said Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, whose district includes Sacramento International Airport.
“We’re thrilled that Volaris is adding service to Léon, a popular destination among the Hispanic community for visiting friends and relatives,” added Mark Haneke, manager of air service development and marketing for the Sacramento County Department of Airports.
Volaris currently flies between Sacramento and Guadalajara six days a week.
Comments