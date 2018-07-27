Fire crews put out blaze in attic at Arden Hills country club

Sacramento Metro Fire crews made quick work of a small attic fire at Arden Hills Club & Spa late Friday night.
Employees saw smoking coming from a women’s restroom around 9 p.m. when fire alarms in the facility activated, according Metro Fire spokeswoman Diana Schmidt. Arriving fire crews quickly located the smoldering in an attic space above the restroom and evacuated the country club.
It took less than an hour for crews to knock down the fire from the roof and from inside the bathroom, Schmidt said, which limited the fire to the confined space.
Arden Hills is expected to open as normal Saturday, according to a tweet by Metro Fire.
The cause is under investigation.
