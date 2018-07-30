Ettore Ravazzolo and Meggan Rush-Ravazzolo, shown here celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ettore’s European Bakery & Restaurant.
Ettore’s closes Roseville bakery amid financial maladies

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

July 30, 2018 07:21 PM

Ettore’s Bakery & Café has closed its Roseville operation three months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Ettore Ravazzolo announced in a Facebook post Sunday night.

The Roseville store opened at 390 N. Sunrise Blvd., formerly home to ASR Restaurant & Lounge, in September 2017.

“Coming to this decision was not an easy one and there were many forces at play, but the bottom line is we could not sustain the cost of running the store,” Ravazzolo wrote. “We are returning full force to the Sacramento store and look forward to continuing to serve you in the future.”

Ravazzolo immigrated from Switzerland at age 26 in 1977 and opened his eponymous restaurant at 2376 Fair Oaks Blvd. eight years later. He became a Sacramento food scene icon in the same vein as Randy Paragary, Biba Caggiano and Darrell Corti thanks in part to his frequent appearances on local TV stations, including a “Good Night, Sacramento” segment where he met his now-wife Meggan Rush-Ravazzolo.

A 2012 deal to supply Nugget Markets throughout the Sacramento area coincided with the opening of a 5,000-square foot production facility. Ettore and Meggan also opened a Folsom bakery in 2002, only to close it five years later.

