Wildfire forces evacuations in El Dorado County

A wildfire burning in a rural area of El Dorado County is forcing evacuations along several roads south of Highway 50, authorities say.

The Bumper Fire forced evacuations along China Hill Road, Bumper Road, Spice Lane and Marybelle Lane for a blaze reported after 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“We are receiving MANY calls on evacuation questions,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page and urged residents to sign up for its emegency notification service.

“PLEASE sign up for our Code Red service at ready.edso.org.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

This is a developing story that will be updated.



