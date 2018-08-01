Jerry Brown: Fires becoming ‘more a part of our ordinary experience’

California Gov. Jerry Brown, appearing with Cal Fire and Office of Emergency Services officials, provided updates on California's wildfires, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
Wildfire forces evacuations in El Dorado County

By Sam Stanton

sstanton@sacbee.com

August 01, 2018 03:06 PM

A wildfire burning in a rural area of El Dorado County is forcing evacuations along several roads south of Highway 50, authorities say.

The Bumper Fire forced evacuations along China Hill Road, Bumper Road, Spice Lane and Marybelle Lane for a blaze reported after 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

“We are receiving MANY calls on evacuation questions,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page and urged residents to sign up for its emegency notification service.

“PLEASE sign up for our Code Red service at ready.edso.org.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

