Women in wigs stole $35,000 in DVDs from Barnes & Noble over months, police say

A months-long shoplifting spree at three Barnes & Noble stores in San Antonio, Texas, netted two women 917 DVDs worth more than $35,000, reported KSAT.

Kristina Marian Rost, 33, and Theresa Lynn Tagtmeir, 25, wore wigs to disguise themselves on various visits to the bookstores from April through June to steal DVDs, the station reported.

Police arrested Tagtmeir in June after a Barnes & Noble manager recognized her; she “panicked and dropped the DVDs” she was trying to hide in her purse, according to WOAI.

Tagtmeir confessed to the string of thefts and named Rost as her accomplice, according to The San Antonio Express-News. Police later arrested Rost. The two women had made up to 20 visits to the three bookstores to steal DVDs, the publication reported.

The women had come to Texas from Florida for her father’s funeral but began stealing DVDs when they couldn’t afford to stay, Tagtmeir told police, according to the Express-News.

They sold the stolen DVDs to CD exchanges around San Antonio, WOAI reported.