Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department hosts regional active-shooter training

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is hosting an active shooter training session for public safety agencies in the area at Foothill High School on Friday.
This regional training program – which began at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. – involves the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department and the Citrus Heights Police Department among others.
“We’re here with several role players and several law enforcement and fire department organizations trying to make sure that we’re prepared should such an event happen in our community,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department spokesman. “We want to be trained to respond and respond appropriately.”
Hampton said a major emphasis during this training is to allow different public safety agencies a chance to get used to working together during hazardous environments and situations.
This active shooting simulation also allows authorities to further train and develop their rescue task forces in an effort to save lives.
“This is something where we bring fire personnel and paramedics into the warm zone not necessarily where they would encounter some type of gunfire or some type of major incident, but we bring them into the warm zone to try and address victims who might be injured and get them out as safely and as quickly as possible because if we can get medical care started from the earliest point possible, that increases their rate of survival,” Hampton said.
Hampton estimates that this type of training session is the second or third to take place this year, but that this happens on a smaller scale about 50 times a year.
Comments