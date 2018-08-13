Firefighter dies in Mendocino Complex Fire

The first fatality has been reported in connection with the largest blaze in California history.
Cal Fire reported Monday evening that a firefighter died but had no other information. The incident is under investigation, the agency said, and scheduled a press conference for 10 p.m. Monday.
The Mendocino Complex Fire, which consists of both the Ranch and River fires, has burned through about 350,000 acres in Mendocino, Lake and Colusa counties. The Ranch Fire also became the largest single fire in California history and, as of Monday evening, was the first to burn through more than 300,000 acres.
The River Fire was reported to be fully contained as of Monday evening while the Ranch Fire was 59 percent contained.
Although the Mendocino Complex Fire has resulted in two injuries and destroyed 264 structures since it sparked July 27, it had not proved fatal. The Carr Fire in Shasta and Trinity counties has so far resulted in eight deaths.
This is a developing story.
