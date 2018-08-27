Were UCD employees recorded while changing clothes? Officials say no

UC Davis Health employees are contending that a manager installed a video camera in a supply room where employees changed into their scrubs. But UCD officials said Monday that the camera had not been hooked up to record anything.
Officials with AFSCME Local 3299 said a member noticed the camera on the wall in the last few weeks and had asked that the matter be brought to the attention of UCD Health leaders. Employees in the hospital’s respiratory care unit wanted to know who was recording them, who had access to the video and how long taping had occurred.
UCD Health officials said in a prepared statement the camera was not hooked up to power and was never put in operation.
“The reason the employee placed the device in the room, which is a storage area for medical gas tanks, was because there were several instances of equipment vandalism over the prior few weeks,” the UCD statement said. “The employee placed the unpowered device in the calibration room to deter further vandalism.”
Because the camera was never connected to power and did not record anything, no university policy was violated, officials said. But they did note that the employee, identified by union officials as a manager, had not followed appropriate procedures for acquiring the equipment and has since been informed how to report any observed sabotage, theft or damage concerns to security.
“University policy permits video surveillance cameras to be utilized within the hospital for quality, safety, and other university-related activities,” according to the UCD statement.
Galen Shimoda, an Elk Grove attorney who specializes in employment law, said privacy laws govern this type of situation. Typically, he said, most employer handbooks alert employees that they may be recorded in common-use areas. Supply rooms typically fall into this category, he said, because employers can make the case that they are trying to secure property.
“In a bathroom ... you absolutely have an expectation of privacy, but in a supply closet, that’s a question,” Shimoda said. “Was there an expectation of privacy in a supply closet? Did management know that employees changed clothing in the supply closet? Was it common practice for employees to be changing in the supply closet?”
These are all questions that would have to be explored, he said, but “to me, a supply closet is a supply closet.”
UCD officials said: “The configuration of this room is entirely inappropriate for changing. The top half of the door is clear glass... without a window covering, so this room does not provide sufficient privacy for changing clothes.”
Comments