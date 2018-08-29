Man dies after shooting at marijuana grow, El Dorado deputies say; suspects sought

One man is dead after a shooting at a marijuana grow near Georgetown in northwest El Dorado County, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Aug. 21 of a man with gunshot wounds being transported by passers-by to the parking lot of El Dorado Savings Bank. Investigators later determined that the shooting took place at a marijuana grow believed to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel, the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

An air ambulance transported the gunshot victim, Miguel Cazares Robles, 30, of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. He died Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are trying to locate multiple suspects, including Jesus Martin Munoz Castro, 23, of Sinaloa, Mexico, the press release said. However it is not believed that Castro or others remain in the area.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Sheriff’s Office said last week it was looking to talk to Jacob Sota, 20, in connection with the incident. He was found and interviewed but is not a suspect at this time, El Dorado Sheriff’s Ooffice spokesperson Anthony Prencipe said.