Sacramento Fire Department rescues man stuck near creek for two days

The Sacramento Fire Department rescued a man stuck for two days near a Sacramento creek Thursday.
Officials say the man, who is in his 40s, fell and sustained injuries, leaving him unable to walk in a shallow, grassy valley.
Capt. Keith Wade, a spokesperson for the fire department, said the department responded to a call from an individual who spotted the man.
A rescue operation took place around 1 p.m. Thursday at Bannon Creek Drive and Crossmill Way. The low-angle rescue required a technical rescue unit with more personnel and specialized equipment due to the angle of the creek bed and the risk to the first-responders, Wade said.
The fire department was able to pull the man to safety while protecting his neck and cervical column from further injury, Wade said.
According to Wade, the man was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition with minor to moderate injury.
Comments