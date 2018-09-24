Toledo player makes incredible punt block, leading to bizarre TD

Chris Webber came to Sacramento State on Monday to give a keynote speech as part of Student Academic Success Day. Hundreds gathered in the university’s student union to hear Webber’s life story and motivational advice.
Supporters of the #MeToo movement gathered at the California Capitol on Sept. 24, 2018, for a photo to show solidarity with the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
In a busy Sunday night and early Monday morning, Sacramento City Fire crews battled a grass fire in the Lower American River Parkway that started in a homeless camp and an early morning car fire on the 6000 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
Bank of The West has installed battery operated tiles outside of Golden 1 Arena. The tiles take energy created by people walking on them and turn it into electricity demonstrated by a green neon light.
The San Francisco 49ers lost 38-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury, which could be a season ender for the starter.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
While searching for a DNA match for East Area Rapist in Nevada, a DNA match for a Colorado serial killer appeared. Former Sacramento resident Alex Christopher Ewing is believed to have murdered and sexually assaulted several people in 1984.