Toledo player makes incredible punt block, leading to bizarre TD

Toledo Rockets player Cody Thompson combined a punt block with a very short return to score a bizarre touchdown against VMI Keydets on September 1.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service