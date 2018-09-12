Listen to 911 call about masked man before fatal encounter with Sacramento police

The home invasion robbery happened in the 6800 block of 20th Street in Rio Linda on August 2, 2018, around 10:04 p.m. Four males used large rocks to break a sliding glass door to gain entry. They restrained two women and five children.
Folsom resident Brian Esola went before the Folsom City Council Tuesday night, August 12, 2018, to propose a governing ordinance that might allow his family to keep their elaborate, dream treehouse in their backyard.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Police Department investigate a shooting that occurred in North Sacramento on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Police believed suspects may have cut through the mansion grounds after the shooting.
A pickup joyriding in a field high centered, and then caught fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Western Avenue and South Avenue in north Sacramento. A grass fire ignited and spread to about three-fourths of an acre. No injuries occurred.
The architectural team of Arakawa and Gins believed they could design a house that would allow its residents to extend their lifespan. The Bioscleave House is on the market for $2.495 million, according to an article by toptenrealestatedeals.com .
Richard Hanaford, who was in World Trade Center Tower 2 on 9/11 , spoke of surviving the attack at a "Packaton" held by Move America Forward in Rancho Cordova on Sept. 11, 2018. Volunteers assembled and shipped care packages to troops overseas.
Firefighters from across the state came together in Sacramento in 2018 to remember the 343 first responders who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on 9/11. They climbed the stairs of one of the city's tallest buildings.