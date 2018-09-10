This crumbling Sacramento freeway has been ‘Band-Aided until you can’t Band-Aid it any longer’

Several lanes of Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights as crews continue repairing sections of the freeway that crumbled twice last month.

The emergency work will take place in both directions of the freeway, south of Richards Boulevard, from 9 p.m. through early morning, sometimes as late as 5 a.m., Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said.





Crews also will examine the freeway through downtown and south Sacramento this week, looking for other concrete slabs that are showing signs of crumbling. Officials later this week will assess how much extra work needs to be done.

Several concrete slabs on an elevated section of the freeway broke into chunks around Aug. 1, causing damage to numerous vehicles and causing traffic backups.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Those slabs were repaired, but a nearby section broke up around Aug. 30, creating a large pothole, again damaging vehicles.





Caltrans said drivers can submit a claim for damage by going to: www.dot.ca.gov/damageclaims.html

Shoopman said the freeway, built in 1974 and a major truck route, is past due for a remake. Big rigs cause much more damage than passenger cars.





“They keep Band-Aiding it over and over until you can’t Band-Aid it any longer,” she said. “It needs to be rehabilitated.”