Lodi police seeking public’s help with information regarding double homicide

Police in Lodi identified the victims of a double homicide Monday as Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago, 35, of Lodi and Brian Soto 21, of Stockton, according to a news release.
The Lodi Police Department responded to a report of a two-victim shooting in the area of Cherokee Lane near Lodi Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located the two men, who were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the use of “lifesaving measures,” the press release said. Soto was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The investigation remains open, but police believe there was an altercation that resulted in gunfire in a parking lot at the location where the victims were found. It does not appear that the men were in an altercation with one another, the release said, suggesting that another person or persons were involved.
A gun that may have been used in the shooting was found at a nearby business, police said.
The Lodi Police Department is asking for anyone, including several witnesses who are said to have been in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, to contact them at 209-333-6727.
Anyone with information can alternatively contact Detective Adam Lockie directly at 209-333-5541 or the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Police ask that callers reference case number 18-5623 when calling.
