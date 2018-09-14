Solomon’s Delicatessen

Solomon's Delicatessen serving fresh sandwiches in Davis. Chef Aimal Formoli said the restaurant was inspired by Russ Solomon the Tower Records founder and owner.
By
Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Local

Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.

Wyoming Teen in Sacramento

Latest News

Wyoming Teen in Sacramento

Wyoming teenager Trinity Shores, who grew up in Sacramento, survived a serious illness earlier this year. Shores received help from the Loveall Foundation for Children, of Roseville, and is back in town to speak at their annual fundraising event.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service