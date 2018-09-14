Watch police footage of the Curtis Park shooting of Darrell Richards

Activists attempt to rush through police lines at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, to protest the oil and gas drilling policies of Governor Jerry Brown's administration.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
Law enforcement served a search warrant for a potential illegal indoor marijuana grow in South Sacramento and collected cash, packaging, more than four pounds of processed marijuana and 2,500 or more marijuana plants and other items.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.