See an aerial view of the events that transpired in the Darell Richards shooting

Watch footage from California Highway Patrol airplane cameras that captured Darell Richards fleeing and the aftermath of the shooting.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service