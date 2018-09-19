Sacramento, West Sacramento aim to eliminate carbon emissions by 2045

The mayors of Sacramento and West Sacramento announced Tuesday they are forming a joint commission that will look at ways the two cities can cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.
The commission, which will be led by retired CalPERS chief Anne Stausboll, will provide suggestions to the two cities on how to eliminate carbon emissions and have homes and businesses rely on clean energy.
“As we’ve witnessed this summer, the potential impacts of climate change on our community are daunting,” Stausboll said. “This initiative gives us the opportunity to accelerate efforts to ensure a healthy and livable Sacramento for our children and grandchildren.”
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon announced the commission at a press conference Tuesday at Sacramento City Hall.
It comes one week after Gov. Jerry Brown declared a similar goal for the state to obtain all of its retail electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045.
Sacramento is working already with Electrify America on several initiatives to replace gas-based transportation with electric vehicles.
