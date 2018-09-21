See how DNA evidence was used to arrest NorCal Rapist suspect
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and other officials announce the arrest of the NorCal Rapist suspect during a press conference at the DA’s crime lab in Sacramento, September 21, 2018.
The Meyers Fire burned several buildings on 8 Mile Road and Meyers Road on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The fire resulted in evacuations and closures of Highway 50 and Pony Express Trail by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.
Anton Lemon Moore, a local rapper/producer who goes by the name of "Mista Flow" speaks about being wounded in a shootout, carrying guns and other things in a YouTube video. Moore is suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.
Linda Whiteshirt holds a sign supporting police officers as Black Lives Matters supporters marked the six-month anniversary of Stephon Clark's death by protesting a police conference at the Sacramento Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr. Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
A World War II B-17 bomber flies out of Mather Airport on Sept. 17, 2018, ahead of the this weekend’s California Capital Airshow. The aircraft will be displayed at the airshow, and rides are available for purchase.
Eleven bartenders competed for six spots for their original drinks on the cocktail list for Sacramento Kings games at the Golden 1 Center Cocktail Competition on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. The event was held at Revival at the Sawyer Hotel.
A total of 44 fire personnel responded to a townhouse complex fire in North Highlands early Wednesday morning, Sac Metro Fire spokesman Chris Vestal said. A candle is believed to have set fire to a curtain and ignited the blaze.
