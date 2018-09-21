See how DNA evidence was used to arrest NorCal Rapist suspect

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and other officials announce the arrest of the NorCal Rapist suspect during a press conference at the DA’s crime lab in Sacramento, September 21, 2018.
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

What Trump has said about men accused of abuse

Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr. Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.

Experience a flight in a B-17 bomber

A World War II B-17 bomber flies out of Mather Airport on Sept. 17, 2018, ahead of the this weekend’s California Capital Airshow. The aircraft will be displayed at the airshow, and rides are available for purchase.

