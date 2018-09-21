Arizona congressman’s six siblings sit for a campaign ad — attacking their brother

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and other officials announce the arrest of the NorCal Rapist suspect during a press conference at the DA’s crime lab in Sacramento, September 21, 2018.
In a video shot near Miami International Airport, the sound of a large amount of gunshots ring out in the area of an alleged police-involved shooting on Sept. 20, 2018. Photo by Pedro Portal - Miami Herald.
Younger sister of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk greeted by deputies, family, teachers, community members as she arrives Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights.
Anton Lemon Moore, a local rapper/producer who goes by the name of "Mista Flow" speaks about being wounded in a shootout, carrying guns and other things in a YouTube video. Moore is suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.
The Meyers Fire burned several buildings on 8 Mile Road and Meyers Road on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The fire resulted in evacuations and closures of Highway 50 and Pony Express Trail by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.
Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.