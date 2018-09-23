Grading the 49ers’ road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s our 49ers report card from Sunday’s 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:
Passing offense: B
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury, which would up being the biggest development of the game for San Francisco. Prior to that, he got his team back in it after the 49ers were getting blown out in the first half. He was 20 of 30 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns, good for a rating of 114.7. Tight end George Kittle (five catches, 79 yards) led the team in receiving for the second time in three games. Receiver Marquise Goodwin and fullback Kyle Juszczyk each had their first touchdown receptions of the season.
Rushing offense: A-
Matt Breida ran the ball well again despite missing a portion of the game after suffering a scary-looking knee injury. He popped runs of 21 and 27 yards on the first possession of the quarter, spurring one of two consecutive touchdown drives, before finishing with 90 yards on 10 attempts. Alfred Morris scored third-quarter touchdown and finished with 67 yards on 14 rushes. The 49ers averaged 6.1 yards per carry Sunday.
Passing defense: F
The Chiefs scored touchdowns on all five of their first-half possessions. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II hit the locker room with 252 yards and three touchdown passes. So there was nowhere for the 49ers to go but up in the second half. San Francisco forced punts on the first two possessions after halftime, but the damage was done before the break and San Francisco had couldn’t overcome the sloppy first-half showing.
Rushing defense: B-
The stats looked good. The 49ers held Kansas City to less than 3.0 yards per carry. But things were far too easy in the first half for Kareem Hunt, who strolled into the end zone twice from one yard out. Fred Warner led the team with 11 tackles.
Special teams: B-
Robbie Gould missed an extra point, but the 49ers made up for it by converting a two-point conversion after Morris’ third-quarter touchdown. Gould made two field goals and Bradley Pinion averaged 37 yards per punt.
Coaching: D
The 49ers came out sluggish and finished with 14 penalties for 147 yards, including two pass interference calls (one on defense in the first half, one on offense late that negated a touchdown). Both were questionable calls, but there were lapses from coach Kyle Shanahan’s team throughout.
