Two arrests, two officers injured in early-morning Oakland sideshow, police say

Oakland Police responded to sideshow activity in east Oakland late Saturday that resulted in two arrests and injuries to two officers, according to tweets by the Oakland Police Department.
At least 85 cars had been towed as of early Sunday morning with police anticipating upwards of 100 vehicle tows. The illegal street racing, which ended around 5 a.m., took place overnight and shut down several roads near the area of 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880.
The extent of the officers’ injuries is not known at this time. Police also reported gunfire and said several of the people participating in the sideshow activity were throwing rocks and bottles at officers.
