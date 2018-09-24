NorCal Rapist arraigned in court with victims in attendance

Following his arrest, Roy Charles Waller, 58, was called to court to answer to accusations of rape at Sacramento County Jail on Sept. 24, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service