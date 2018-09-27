Check out the former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman that sold for $6.45 million

The appeal of the 1938 Colonial Revival former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman is apparent.
The house has sold for the first time in 64 years for $6.45 million after being on the market for just three months, according an article in toptenrealestatedeals.com and other sites.
The Los Angeles area property was listed in June and sold on Sept. 7, 2018, according Mansion Global.
Ronald Reagan, at age 27, starred in “Brother Rat” in 1938 with a co-star named Jane Wyman, who was 21. Wyman later divorced her second husband and married Reagan in 1940. Of their two homes together, the Little Holmby property was “the grandest and exudes Old Hollywood glamor,” according to toptenrealestatedeals, which reports on unique and interesting real estate news around the world. The home was also used as the home of Joan Crawford in the 2017 FX television series “Feud.”
At a spacious 6,153 square feet, the classic, five-bedroom, six-bath house comes with large rooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors and hand-crafted millwork. The impressive foyer is part of prominent architect Paul Williams’ signature oval design with sweeping staircase and wrought-iron banister.
There’s a private yard, swimming pool, gazebo, firepit and terraces. The reception hall includes a sun room and the spacious family room has a fireplace and a bar. The master suite takes up one entire side of the second floor, along with three additional ensuite bedrooms.
“The incredible floor plan and design were the main things people loved” about this house, real estate agent Christophe Choo told Mansion Global. “Of course, the Reagan and Jane Wyman element appealed to some people, too.”
Choo and co-listing agent Joyce Essex Harvey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage arranged the sale. Coldwell Banker represented both the seller and the buyer.
The home sold and closed in an all-cash deal in 10 days, Choo said in the Mansion Global article.
