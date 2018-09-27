Check out the former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman that sold for $6.45 million

The appeal of the 1938 Colonial Revival former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman is apparent. The house has sold for the first time in 64 years for $6.45 million after being on the market for just three months.
By
Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

Pets

Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service