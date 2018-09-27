Check out the former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman that sold for $6.45 million
The appeal of the 1938 Colonial Revival former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman is apparent. The house has sold for the first time in 64 years for $6.45 million after being on the market for just three months.
The California DMV says that having 0.08% Breath Alcohol Content or more means you can't drive. A few journalists from The Sacramento Bee sip on some IPAs to test how many beers it takes to reach the limit.
About 200 eager customers, employees, city officials and discount gas enthusiasts turned out bright and early Thursday morning to Elk Grove’s brand new Costco. Shoppers seemed happy, but the traffic impact is a concern.
Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Yosemite Valley's towering granite walls and domes cast dramatic shadows that have captivated photographers and artists for many years. Watch the ebb and flow of light and shadows as the sun journeys across the sky in time-lapse of the Sentinel Dome.
Surveillance video shows a recent coffee shop robbery, in which two men take two laptops away from customers, who then give chase. Police say there have been five such robberies at Starbucks, Peets and Temple Coffee in the Davis area since Aug. 14.
Attorneys for immigrant father, Carlos Rueda, hold a press conference, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, claiming ICE agents beat and forced him to snitch on others or be deported. He filed a federal claim for $750,000.
If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.