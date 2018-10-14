Skydiver killed in jump connected to same Lodi company linked to previous deaths

A skydiver died in a failed jump Sunday afternoon at the Lodi Parachute Center.
The woman was killed when her parachute failed to properly deploy, Federal Aviation Administration Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor said in an email.
Her name was not released pending notification of her family.
She was using her own equipment for the jump. The FAA will investigate to determine whether the parachute was properly packed by the appropriate person, Gregor said.
Attempts to reach Lodi Parachute Center on Sunday evening were unsuccessful.
The center has a long history of fatal accidents. At least 20 people have died in skydiving incidents connected to the center since 1981, according to a story in the Sacramento Bee from last year, when another skydiver was killed.
In May of that year, a 42-year-old man died while jumping with a specialized wing suit. Three people died in two incidents related to the center in 2016, leading to an FBI investigation and legislation from Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, who introduced a bill that would require operators to follow federal law for tandem jumps.
Eggman’s bill, known as “Tyler’s Law,” was named in honor of one of the men killed in 2016, Tyler Turner, an 18-year-old Los Banos man who’d graduated from high school just two months earlier.
