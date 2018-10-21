49ers report card from miserable loss to Rams, 39-10

The 49ers were beaten down in all three phases against the undefeated Rams Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, 39-10, falling to an NFL worst 1-6. Here is their report card from their fifth-straight defeat.
Passing offense: F
The 49ers couldn’t stop turning the ball over. Beathard was picked off twice and fumbled once, while the Rams put pressure on him throughout. Predictably, San Francisco didn’t have an answer for star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who finished with four sacks, while Kyle Shanahan’s offense yielded a season-high seven. Donald was coming from all directions beating the 49ers both outside and inside. Inside linebacker Corey Littleton added two sacks while taking advantage of San Francisco’s struggles against the blitz in obvious passing scenarios.
Rushing offense: B
Raheem Mostert had 59 yards on seven carries, while Matt Breida was given just five totes and fumbled on his first carry after returning from an apparent ankle injury. The offense averaged just 3.9 yards per play throughout, which is horrendous, especially while turning the ball over four times. The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times in their past four games.
Passing defense: D
Jared Goff wasn’t asked to do a whole lot. He completed 18 of 24 for 202 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and finished with a 127.4 passer rating. The 49ers managed two sacks while the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 8.4 yards per attempt. San Francisco came into the game without Richard Sherman and Jimmie Ward, who started last week, and lost free safety Adrian Colbert in the third quarter with an apparent right leg injury.
Rushing defense: C
Todd Gurley scored two touchdowns while the Rams went 4-for-7 in the red zone. But the star running back had a manageable 63 yards on 15 carries (4.2 average) before being pulled. His backup, Malcolm Brown, finished with 65 yards on 13 attempts.
Special teams: F
The 49ers allowed a punt to get blocked for a safety in the first half and a 36-yard punt return leading to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robbie Gould made one field goal and Mark Nzeocha blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter after the game had been decided. That play doesn’t affect this grade.
Coaching: D
It was clear the game plan coming in was to try and take advantage of the Rams defense in the middle of the field while avoiding their cornerbacks. The 49ers’ first reception from a receiver didn’t come until Trent Taylor made a six-yard catch in the third quarter, while tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Raheem Mostert were the only offensive players to have receptions in the first half. But turnovers were the story once again. The Rams scored 24 points of San Francisco’s four turnovers, not including the safety on the blocked punt.
