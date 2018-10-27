8 dead, others injured after active shooter situation at Pittsburgh synagogue, reports say

At least eight people are dead and many others wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during a packed Saturday service, reports say.
A suspect has surrendered after a tense standoff with SWAT, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The man “was crawling and injured” when officers captured him.
Police responded to the scene at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, and engaged with an active shooter and warned people to stay indoors.
Police sources told CBS Pittsburgh that the gunman walked into the building and yelled, “All Jews Must die.”
Three officers were also shot in the exchange, the Associated Press reports.
President Donald Trump tweeted he’s been watching the event unfold. “People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter,” he posted.
Congregants were barricaded inside the temple and nearby Carnegie Mellon University was on lockdown. Pennyslvania Gov. Tom Wolf called it a “serious situation” on Twitter and reported he was heading to the scene in a subsequent tweet.
“We are providing local first responders with whatever help they need,” Wolf said.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
