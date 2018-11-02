Woman accused of murder in Davis shooting appears in court

A Davis woman who allegedly shot a man at her residence last week was arraigned Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court but did not enter a plea.
Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, faces one count of murder for the Oct. 20 shooting of Jamie Bryan Thomas Kinseth at a downtown Davis apartment.
Her lawyer, Mark Reichel, said after Wednesday’s court appearance that Gilligan acted to protect herself from harm.
“I haven’t changed my mind one iota that it’s self-defense,” said Reichel.
Police have released few details of the case, but prosecutors in their brief two-page complaint allege Gilligan intentionally shot Kinseth, 35, at her home at 9th and F streets in Davis.
Kinseth’s’ body was found after a 911 call from the residence at about 7 a.m. brought officers to the scene, Davis police said. Gilligan was questioned and later arrested. She is being held without bail at Yolo County jail.
She will return to court on Nov. 16 to enter a plea.
