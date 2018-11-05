See four months of Oroville Dam spillway construction in one minute

The California Department of Water Resources has released a time-lapse video showing four months of daily construction progress from June 26 through October 31.
The camera angle looks up the lower chute of the spillway from the diversion pool until mid-August, then shifts to the middle chute from August 15 to September 11, where roller-compacted concrete was placed,” DWR said in an Nov. 1, 2018, YouTube post with the video. “The timelapse video then resumes footage from the lower chute vantage point from mid-August through October 31.”
State officials said Wednesday the damaged Oroville Dam flood-control spillway is ready for the rainy season, and will be able to fully blast water down its half-mile long concrete chute for the first time in nearly two years if lake levels rise, the Sacramento Bee reported on Oct. 31.
Work on the adjacent emergency spillway is ongoing.
