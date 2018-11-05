Race to the finish: Democrats flip three House seats, but Senate appears to lean GOP

Democrats gained ground in the race for control of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday, capturing three Republican-held districts and running strong in several others, while the Senate majority appeared to be falling further out of grasp.
Democrats managed to flip two GOP-controlled seats in Miami and one in Northern Virginia. But in Kentucky, Republican Rep. Andy Barr held on against a challenge from Amy McGrath, a Democrat and ex-fighter pilot. The party needs to gain a net of 23 seats to take control of the House for the first time since 2010.
In Miami, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell beat Republican Carlos Curbelo and former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala, a Democrat, defeated television anchor Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican for an open House seat.
In the race for their Senate, however, Republicans picked up one seat and it appeared they may gain more as Republican Mike Braun defeated Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana. Meanwhile, Democratic incumbents won re-election in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin, states Trump carried in 2016. Key Senate races between Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott in Florida, and Republican Ted Cruz and Democat Beto O’Rourke in Texas were virtually tied.
Democrats also started to cut into the GOP’s massive advantage at the gubernatorial level, as Democrat J.B. Pritzker defeated GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner in Illinois. Republicans entered the night in control of 33 governor’s mansions, compared to 16 for the Democrats.
History was in the making in several states, as Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib appeared to be on track to become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress and Democrat Ayanna Pressley closed in on becoming the first black woman elected to the House from Massachusetts. Jared Polis was heading to victory as the first openly gay governor, in Colorado
In the South, where two Democrats were vying to become the first black governors in their states, Stacey Abrams was trailing Republican Brian Kemp while Andrew Gillum was battling for a lead against Republican Ron DeSantis.
Although an incumbent president typically loses some of his party’s seats in a midterm election, President Trump went out of his way to make the midterms a report card on his performance in office. He declared at almost nightly rallies in the closing days that a vote for a Republican was a vote for him.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president held 50 rallies — 30 in the last two months — in support of GOP candidates.
“The climate in our country right now, it just feels very divisive,” said Caitlyn Ziegler, a 27-year-old who waited an hour to vote in Kansas City. “I just feel like if I want to be part of the conversation on either side, I want to be able to say, ‘Hey I voted.’”
Even in state and local races, there was national interest. Kim Davis, the clerk who famously refused to sign marriage licenses for gay couples, lost her re-election bid for the Rown County clerkship in Kentucky. And a ballot initiative in Florida to restore voting rights to convicted felons passed.
Early voting indicates that turnout will be markedly higher than in recent previous midterm elections. As of Monday night, at least 38.4 million people had already voted early, far more than the 20.5 million who had voted by the same point in 2014, according to Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida who specializes in election turnout.
Democrats are encouraged that their historical midterm turnout challenges with young voters and Latinos are on track to improve this cycle, while Republicans say their one-time fears about a conservative enthusiasm gap are diminishing.
The high number of unaffiliated and independent voters across the country, however, inject a degree of uncertainty into the campaigns that have GOP operatives on edge in the final moments of the races.
Early Tuesday, East Coast voters had to contend with stormy weather, which normally reduces turnout, but there were morning reports of people waiting 30 minutes or longer to vote in Georgia, Florida and other states. Some of the lines were due to election glitches.
In North Carolina, election officials blamed “high humidity” for some voting machines being unable to read ballots. In Kansas City, an election board official reported that poll workers were locked out of a polling location for about 30-40 minutes Tuesday morning.
In the weeks before Election Day, Democrats appeared to be surging in the suburbs, contesting House districts that have long been staunch Republican territory but are in play this cycle because of antipathy toward Trump among affluent, well-educated voters.
But Democrats, learning from their 2016 mistakes, have sought to make their message much broader than simply opposition to the president, leaning hard into promises to protect health care coverage and people with pre-existing conditions. That focus on medical insurance energized some voters on Tuesday.
Exit polls conducted by CNN and other networks showed health care the driving issue for Democrats. For Republicans, immigration was a key issue, which Trump drove home in the final few rallies.
“I’ve seen a lot of hardworking people that just can’t afford health care,” said Elizabeth Birchler, explaining why she voted for Democrat Sharice Davids over GOP incumbent in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District race.
In several competitive House races, Republicans have sought to counter Democrats’ messaging by presenting themselves as stronger stewards of the economy and tough on illegal immigration.
Election Day saw some blatant attempts to lessen turnout with disinformation on social media, and there were glitches nationwide that could slow the vote count.. The federal government warned of active campaigns by Russia and other nations to disrupt the elections.
If control of the House comes down to several tight races in California, the nation may have to wait until Wednesday or even several days later for a final tally. That’s partly because California has abandoned some polling places in favor of mail-in ballots, which take longer to count. State law also allows voters to mail in their ballots on Election Day.
Here is a guide to watching results roll in on Tuesday night.
This story will be updated as more election results come in.
McClatchy’s Katie Glueck, Alex Roarty, Stuart Leavenworth, Lindsay Wise, Bryan Lowry and Tim Johnson contributed to this report, along with Allison Kite of the Kansas City Star and Erin Tracy of The Modesto Bee.
Adam Wollner: 202-383-6020, @adamwollner
Comments