Highway 101 closed in Ventura County due to 10,000-acre wildfire

A wind-driven vegetation fire in Ventura County prompted authorities to close Highway 101 south of Camarillo and order evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the Hill Canyon area of Santa Rosa Valley at about 2 p.m., and by 3:30 p.m., it was estimated to be 8,000 to 10,000 acres, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The blaze jumped Highway 101, which was closed in both directions between Wendy Drive and Pleasant Valley Road in Camarillo, Caltrans District 7 officials said.

Evacuations were ordered for the Camarillo Springs area and California State University, Channel Islands campus, according to Ventura County officials.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Drivers heading south to Los Angeles are being detoured off Highway 101 at Santa Rosa Road, connecting to Highway 118 through Simi Valley and then on to Highway 5.

Additional information is available at the Ventura County emergency page, www.VCEmergency.com, or by calling 805-465-6650 for updates on road closures, evacuation perimeters and shelters.

As of 3:15 p.m., an evacuation center was set up at the Borchard Community Center, 190 Reino Road in Newbury Park.

The Ventura County Star reported thousands of structures were threatened by the Hill Fire, which was burning the same areas affected by the 2013 Springs Fire.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department was sending a strike team to the scene to assist the firefighting effort.