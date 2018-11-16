Deputies seek cell phone footage of shooting that left man dead

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for cellphone video of a shooting in North Highlands on Thursday night that left a man dead.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. near an apartment complex on the 5500 block of Harrison Street. Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Teon Finney, who had sustained gunshot wounds, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Shaun Hampton said in a news release Friday.
Finney was pronounced dead at the scene after a bystander and deputies attempted to perform lifesaving measures, Hampton said.
Detectives are looking for a video that they say was recorded during the shooting, and are offering a reward to anyone who can provide the department with the video. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 916-874-5115.
