Scoreboard: Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

Division I

No. 4 St. Mary’s at No. 1 Folsom: Folsom 52, St. Mary’s 7

No. 3 Oak Ridge at No. 2 Monterey Trail, 7 p.m. Saturday

Division II

No. 1 Del Oro on bye (No. 5 Jesuit disqualified)

No. 3 Inderkum at No. 2 Central Catholic: Central Catholic 31, Inderkum 30

Division III

No. 4 Antelope at No. 1 Capital Christian: Capital Christian 31, Antelope 12

No. 11 River Valley at No. 2 Placer: Placer 7, River Valley 6

Division IV

No. 5 Oakdale at No. 1 Rio Linda: Rio Linda 31, Oakdale 28

No. 3 Casa Roble at No. 2 Vanden, 7 p.m. Saturday

Division V

No. 4 Sonora at No. 1 Colfax : Colfax 51, Sonora 7

No. 3 Bear River at No. 2 Ripon: Bear River 27, Ripon 14

Division VI

No. 4 Ripon Christian at No. 1 Modesto Christian: Ripon Christian 25, Modesto Christian 13

No. 3 Escalon at No. 2 Hilmar: Hilmar 28, Escalon 18

Division VII (championship)

No. 3 Golden Sierra vs. No. 1 Denair at Liberty Ranch High (Galt), 1 p.m. Saturday