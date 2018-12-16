49ers report card: Grading San Francisco’s 26-23 overtime victory over the Seahawks

The 49ers snapped a 10-game losing steak against the Seattle Seahawks with a 26-23 victory in overtime Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Robbie Gould kicked a 36-yard field goal in the rain to win it.

Here are our grades:

Passing offense: B

Nick Mullens got off to a promising start, completing 11 of 14 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown before halftime. He found Garrett Celek for a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter with the help of safety Tedric Thompson falling down. Mullens couldn’t get the offense going for a potential winning drive late in the fourth quarter. He was sacked twice in five plays. Mullens passed for 275 yards on 20 of 29 completions and was aided by a key pass interference penalty on the winning drive.

Rushing offense: D

The 49ers rushed for just 94 yards while averaging 3.6 per carry. A key play came on third and 7 midway through the fourth quarter, when Matt Breida was stopped by Frank Clark for a 1-yard gain. It appeared Breida had room up the right side, but Mike McGlinchey’s missed block on Clark forced San Francisco to settle for a field goal and a 23-20 lead. The good news: Breida came out of the game healthy after missing the previous week. He rushed for 50 yards on 17 carries. Jeff Wilson Jr. had 46 yards on seven carries but lost a fumble in the first half.

Passing defense: B

Seattle’s Russell Wilson was efficient in the first half, completing 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns to Doug Baldwin. He picked on rookie cornerback Tarvarius Moore, who replaced starter Ahkello Witherspoon moments earlier, for the first score. Then, free safety Antone Exum Jr., the de facto fourth-stringer, whiffed on a tackle, allowing Baldwin to score from 35 yards out. Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner tallied two sacks, giving him 11 this season, including a crucial rundown of Wilson to limit Seattle to a field goal midway through the fourth quarter. Wilson finished with 237 yards and a 117.3 passer rating.

Rushing defense: D

The Seahawks averaged 5.7 yards per rush through three quarters with the bulk of the damage done to the outside, a weak point for San Francisco when these teams played Dec. 2. And, Seattle tied the score on a great effort by Chris Carson (22 carries, 119 yards), who broke tackles by D.J. Jones and Elijah Lee on a fourth-down play early in the final quarter. Seattle’s 168 yards tied the most allowed by San Francisco this season with their game two weeks ago.

Special teams: A

The 49ers responded to the Seahawks’ first touchdown with rookie seventh-round pick Richie James’ first career touchdown on the ensuing kickoff. James went 97 yards, forced two missed tackles and avoided a horrible effort by kicker Sebastian Janikowski. Robbie Gould hit all four field-goal attempts, putting him at 29 of 30 on the season.

Coaching: B

Kyle Shanahan continues to receive solid production on offense with his third-string quarterback, and the defense held up its end of the bargain despite playing backups at cornerback, both safety spots and two linebacker spots. San Francisco may not have the No. 1 pick in the draft now, but ending the losing streak to the Seahawks should feel good for the new regime.