After 14 years, Sutter Amador Hospital will get new CEO as Anne Platt retires

Sutter Amador Hospital will be going through a leadership transition shortly with health care industry veteran Tom Dickson stepping in to the role of chief executive officer on Feb. 11 and longtime CEO Anne Platt retiring March 1, according to a company news release.

“Sutter really struck gold when Anne was recruited to take the helm of Sutter Amador Hospital,” said Grant Davies, CEO of Sutter Valley Area Hospitals. “She worked hard to bring many advanced medical services to the Gold Country and was a major contributor to the health and well-being of the community.”

Dickson served for four years as the chief executive officer of Banner University Medical Centers in Tucson. Before that post, he led a number of hospitals around Arizona, including Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Phoenix and Walter O. Boswell Memorial Hospital in Sun City.

Platt has been the CEO since 2005, when a newly constructed Sutter Amador lacked staff in a number of specialties and residents had to travel outside Amador County for care. Platt led the effort to fill in the gaps in medical care at the Jackson-based hospital, often spearheading community funding campaigns to add facilities. Her accomplishments include:

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Building a 48,000-square-foot outpatient services center in 2007.





Opening a 9,115-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s emergency department, includes 14 private treatment rooms.





Opening the 2,500-square-foot Irene Marie Infusion Therapy Center in 2018, ensuring cancer patients had a local place to get treatments.





Recruiting clinical specialists in pediatrics, oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, anesthesiology, general surgery and hospitalists.





Adding new programs such as a sleep disorders center, palliative care, pain management clinic, and the soon-to-come PET scan and trauma services.





Adding specialty equipment a 64-slice computed tomography scanner providing faster scans with less radiation and a 3-D mammography and biopsy machine.





Platt said: “I care deeply about the health of our residents and the community, but none of this could have been accomplished without the support and generosity of the greater Jackson community and the contributions of an amazing staff of medical professionals.”

In the Amador region, Platt has been active in community and professional leadership. That has included serving on the boards of the Amador County Business Council and Hospice of Amador & Calaveras. She also was a member of the Jackson Rotary Club and the Amador County Chamber of Commerce.

In 2016 and 2017, Becker’s Hospital Review selected Platt as one of the “60 rural hospital CEOs to know.” In 2017, she made the publication’s list of “130 women hospital and health system leaders to know.”