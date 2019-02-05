Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrests deputy on suspicion of domestic abuse

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department say its detectives have arrested a deputy Tuesday following a month-long investigation into a domestic violence incident.
Tyrie McIntyre, who has worked as a deputy since 2005, was arrested at his home without incident, according to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Department.
The domestic violence incident occurred in Folsom, the department said. The Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the incident through a complaint filed to its Professional Standards Division and it launched its investigation, according to the release.
McIntyre had been working in the Sacramento County Main Jail, but was on administrative leave, according to the release.
He will be booked into the Sacramento County jail Tuesday evening on suspicion of misdemeanor and felony domestic violence, according to the release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
