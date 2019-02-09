Sac State suspends a fraternity after the second hazing allegation in three weeks

Sacramento State’s Delta Chi fraternity, which is currently under school investigation for alleged hazing incidents, was ordered Friday to cease and desist all activity, according to a statement from the university.

The order was delivered to the fraternity’s president the same day a video was sent to The Sacramento Bee of an alleged hazing incident in November 2017, which shows a purported Delta Chi member bound to a wood table and gagged with a white cloth.

The Delta Chi member who provided the video to the anonymous sender said the fraternity “kidnapped” the student after he fell asleep, the sender wrote in an email. The sender claimed to be a member of another Sacramento State fraternity or sorority.

It was the second time in three weeks the fraternity had been accused of engaging in the outlawed practice.

Delta Chi has been under investigation by the university since an anonymous tip was sent Jan. 26 via email to Sac State’s Interim Chief of Staff Cely Smart accusing the on-campus fraternity of participating in a hazing ritual three years ago.

The email, which was first reported by The State Hornet, said Delta Chi fraternity participants simulated an “elephant walk,” which is described in the letter as “a form of known hazing in fraternities.”

It’s a hazing practice that usually requires members to walk naked in a single-file line while holding the genitals of the person behind them. The email included a picture allegedly of the local Delta Chi chapter’s simulation, showing four men in shorts and T-shirts holding objects in front of their crotches.

A previous request by The Bee for comment from the local Delta Chi chapter about the investigation was declined and a call to Delta Chi International Headquarters after business hours was not answered.

Sac State says failure to comply with the cease and desist order could result in Delta Chi immediately losing recognition from the university.

“All campus Greek life organizations receive extensive hazing prevention training,” Sac State said, adding that anyone with information regarding the practice should report it immediately to Student Organizations and Leadership at 916-278-6595.