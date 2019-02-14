California sports teams share Valentine’s Day love on social media

California sports teams were feeling the love this Valentine’s Day, and they took to social media to show it.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings chose Twitter to show their fellow NBA just how much they loved them.
Their first tweet said, “We heard they stopped making those candy hearts, but we found one more batch of them ...” and continued into a thread of images, one for each NBA team.
The thread ended with the Kings’ tweet to the Los Angeles Lakers: an image of a broken candy heart captioned, “And we didn’t forget you, Lakers”.
The Kings lost to the Lakers 4-3 in the 2002 NBA Western Conference finals.
Sacramento State Men’s Basketball
Sac State men’s basketball shared a video on Instagram showing player Calvin Martin celebrating Valentine’s Day intimately with his basketball.
The team hosts Southern Utah on Thursday night.
Stockton Kings
The Stockton Kings shared player-featured valentines on Instagram, with phrases like “It’s Taren me up when I’m not with you.”
Oakland Athletics
The Oakland A’s stepped it up with a couple poems.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers shared a Valentine’s inspired Instagram post of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who wears number 10 on the field.
