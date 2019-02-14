Latest News

California sports teams share Valentine’s Day love on social media

By Alyssa Hodenfield

February 14, 2019 05:26 PM

California sports teams were feeling the love this Valentine’s Day, and they took to social media to show it.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings chose Twitter to show their fellow NBA just how much they loved them.

Their first tweet said, “We heard they stopped making those candy hearts, but we found one more batch of them ...” and continued into a thread of images, one for each NBA team.

The thread ended with the Kings’ tweet to the Los Angeles Lakers: an image of a broken candy heart captioned, “And we didn’t forget you, Lakers”.

The Kings lost to the Lakers 4-3 in the 2002 NBA Western Conference finals.

Sacramento State Men’s Basketball

Sac State men’s basketball shared a video on Instagram showing player Calvin Martin celebrating Valentine’s Day intimately with his basketball.

The team hosts Southern Utah on Thursday night.

Stockton Kings

The Stockton Kings shared player-featured valentines on Instagram, with phrases like “It’s Taren me up when I’m not with you.”

Oakland Athletics

The Oakland A’s stepped it up with a couple poems.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers shared a Valentine’s inspired Instagram post of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who wears number 10 on the field.

Happy #ValentinesDay Faithful

A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on

Alyssa Hodenfield

Alyssa Hodenfield is a video producer for The Bee and McClatchy’s west region. Prior to joining the video team, she interned at WCCO-TV and KTTC-TV. Alyssa graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

