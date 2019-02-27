Milwaukee Bucks 141, Sacramento Kings 140, OT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives into Sacramento Kings guard Corey Brewer (33).
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) late in the fourth quarter.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) while he’s defended by Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3).
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) loses the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) chases.
Milwaukee Bucks forward D.J. Wilson (5) passes.
Milwaukee Bucks forward D.J. Wilson (5) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) battle for a position.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) prepares to pass as he’s defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Malcolm Brogdon (13).
Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova (77) is tied up by Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) and guard Corey Brewer (33).
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) is helped off the floor after injuring his left knee late in the third quarter.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) blocks the shot by Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6).
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) evades Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the fourth quarter in Wednesday nights NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on February 27, 2019.
Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) evades Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) for two points in the paint.
Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) scores over Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6).
Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) celebrates with Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) after a basket.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) saves the ball from going out of bounds.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) and Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) chase down a loose ball.
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) holds his left knee after injuring it in the third quarter.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) gathers loose ball before Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) can get to it.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) blocks the shot of Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00).
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) before Wednesday night's NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on February 27, 2019.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and guard De’Aaron Fox (5).
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) brings down a rebound in the first quarter.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) scores an off dance shot over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the second quarter.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) score in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24).
